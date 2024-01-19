Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 325.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 436,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

