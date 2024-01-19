Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43. 2,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.