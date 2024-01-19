Carpenter Technology Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. 372,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,710. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Carpenter Technology's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

