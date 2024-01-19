CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CCJI stock traded up GBX 5.93 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 180.93 ($2.30). 234,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,798. CC Japan Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.75 ($2.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.81. The company has a market cap of £243.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.78.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

