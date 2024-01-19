CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of CCJI stock traded up GBX 5.93 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 180.93 ($2.30). 234,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,798. CC Japan Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.75 ($2.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.81. The company has a market cap of £243.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.78.
CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile
