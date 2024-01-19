Centrifuge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and $1.02 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 523,051,664 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 523,008,074 with 468,988,544 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.57636389 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,213,839.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

