Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 502,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

