Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $110,758,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,159,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,405,000 after buying an additional 1,804,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

