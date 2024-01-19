Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 6,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

