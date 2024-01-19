CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Shares Up 3.3%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 2,530,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 346,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 55.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CIIG Capital Partners II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

