Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CFG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.