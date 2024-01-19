Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.15. 1,276,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

