Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

