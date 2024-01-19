Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,803 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,917,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,569,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

USB traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 5,810,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,243. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

