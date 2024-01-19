Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 384,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,399. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

