Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $1,008,677.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $976,243.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $987,396.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $1,005,857.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $938,552.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.36. 3,239,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $86.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 440,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.