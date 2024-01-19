Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,869. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

