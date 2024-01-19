Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,569 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,982. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.