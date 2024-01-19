Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.06. 38,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 36,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

