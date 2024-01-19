Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.06. 38,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 36,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
