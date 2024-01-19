Comparing Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) & Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geberit and Johnson Controls International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Geberit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geberit N/A N/A N/A $1.26 44.52 Johnson Controls International $26.79 billion 1.38 $1.85 billion $2.69 20.14

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Geberit. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Geberit pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Geberit pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Geberit and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geberit 5 1 1 0 1.43 Johnson Controls International 1 3 7 0 2.55

Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $64.09, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Geberit.

Profitability

This table compares Geberit and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geberit N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International 6.90% 13.85% 5.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Geberit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geberit

(Get Free Report)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

