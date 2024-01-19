Comparing IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $41.10 million 0.77 -$4.47 million ($0.40) -5.11 PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -18.66% -10.02% -8.33% PSQ N/A N/A -13.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.99%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than IZEA Worldwide.

Summary

PSQ beats IZEA Worldwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

