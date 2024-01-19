Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 2.4%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 190,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 703,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.83. The firm has a market cap of £149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

