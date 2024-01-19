Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 0.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.85.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
