Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 0.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

