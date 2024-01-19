Daniel Joseph Oconnell Sells 15,200 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 355,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $209.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.