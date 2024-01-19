Daniel Joseph Oconnell Sells 15,200 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 355,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $209.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 5,161,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,672,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 688,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,121,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

