DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional Trading of DB Gold Short ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.