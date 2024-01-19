Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.95 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). 19,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 38,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Driver Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of £14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.13.

Driver Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

Featured Stories

