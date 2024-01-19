Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,873 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 410.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $800.79. 191,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,977. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $766.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.