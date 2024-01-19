East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

