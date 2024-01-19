eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $625.98 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $625.98 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,976.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00562049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00173990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,611,504,673,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

