ENB Financial Corp (ENBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
ENB Financial Trading Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:ENBP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. ENB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $16.99.
ENB Financial Company Profile
