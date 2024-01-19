ENB Financial Corp (ENBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

ENB Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:ENBP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. ENB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

