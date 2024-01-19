Enzyme Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $43.18 million and $1.88 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $18.26 or 0.00043891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,368,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

