EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Down 1%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.02. 32,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 19,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

EQ Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49. The company has a market cap of C$70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of -0.06.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

