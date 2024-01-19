Ergo Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $92.52 million and approximately $377,067.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,820,092 coins and its circulating supply is 72,820,002 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

