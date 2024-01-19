ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Down 2%

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 20,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 491.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.