Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.