EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 7,255,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 2,860,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

EZGO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of EZGO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EZGO Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

