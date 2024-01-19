FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Head-To-Head Comparison

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FBC and Hibbett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00 Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.44 $128.06 million $8.55 7.55

Analyst Recommendations

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FBC and Hibbett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Hibbett 1 2 5 0 2.50

Hibbett has a consensus target price of $64.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Hibbett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hibbett is more favorable than FBC.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Hibbett 6.43% 28.35% 11.55%

Summary

Hibbett beats FBC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

