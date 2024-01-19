FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. 3,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

FGI Industries Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

FGI Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.