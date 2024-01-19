Financial Review: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.40 -$52.76 million N/A N/A 9F $81.43 million 0.40 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

