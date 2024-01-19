Findev (CVE:FDI) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Findev Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.87 million for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 44.52%.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

