First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

