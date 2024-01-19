First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $35.06. 15,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.79%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

