First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $35.06. 15,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.79%.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
