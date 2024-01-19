FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 260,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 198,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.