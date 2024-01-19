FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 1.2%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.50 and last traded at $182.32. 6,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $180.17.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,184,000.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

