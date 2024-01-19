Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
