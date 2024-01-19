Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 326 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,432,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

UNP traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.33. The company had a trading volume of 899,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,320. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average of $220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

