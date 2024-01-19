Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,347 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after buying an additional 695,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 328,186 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,285,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.03. 906,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

