Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.