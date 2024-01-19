Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

