Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.17

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.17 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.90). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85), with a volume of 9,122 shares.

Gear4music Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of £31.47 million, a PE ratio of -3,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

