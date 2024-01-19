Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Trading Down 0%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.70. 452,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,234% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

